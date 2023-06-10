Firefighters put out motor-home fire along I-5 

L.A. County firefighters stopped a recreational vehicle fire from spreading to the brush Friday evening on the northbound side of Interstate 5, north of Lake Hughes Road.  Dan Watson
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

L.A. County firefighters stopped a recreational vehicle fire from spreading to the brush Friday evening on the northbound side of Interstate 5, north of Lake Hughes Road. 

“It was a motorhome on fire,” said Dispatch Supervisor Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:05 p.m. and at the scene of the fire by 5:21 p.m., she said. 

No injuries were reported as a result of the flames. 

Firefighters were still listed as being at the scene around 6:30 p.m., but the fire was well into the mopping up stages by 6 p.m. according to reports from the scene. 

Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS