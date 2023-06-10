Firefighters put out motor-home fire along I-5 

L.A. County firefighters stopped a recreational vehicle fire from spreading to the brush Friday evening on the northbound side of Interstate 5, north of Lake Hughes Road.

“It was a motorhome on fire,” said Dispatch Supervisor Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:05 p.m. and at the scene of the fire by 5:21 p.m., she said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the flames.

Firefighters were still listed as being at the scene around 6:30 p.m., but the fire was well into the mopping up stages by 6 p.m. according to reports from the scene.