Jason Gibbs | Summer Nights Come Alive at Concerts in the Park

As summer approaches, it isn’t just the scorching sun that heats up Central Park, it’s our incredible lineup of performances coming in hot at the annual Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returning in July and August. On Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m. from July 8 through Aug. 26, head over to Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road) for a unique variety of cover bands that put on an outstanding live, free concert that creates one perfect night out.

One of my favorite aspects of this event series is the way it brings families, friends and neighbors together. From the moment you enter Central Park, you will see groups kicked-back on chairs or blankets eating from one of the many food vendors, parents playing catch with their kids and everyone just overall having a great time.

The lineup for this year’s Concerts in the Park features the return of some of Santa Clarita’s favorites, tributes to a number of the most esteemed musical artists in the world, as well as new talent taking to the stage this summer. There’s something for everyone in this year’s lineup — with a wide variety of performers.

We’ll be taken across the pond to kick off the event series with the United Kingdom’s musical claim to fame – The Beatles! Hard Day’s Night truly puts on an incredible show with precise attention to every detail, recreating the look and feel of the internationally acclaimed Beatles. From the meticulous costumes to the classic instruments, you’ll be taken back in time on July 8 as you watch this group put on a show that will make it a night to remember.

Following this outstanding opening act, Central Park is then turned into Paradise City on July 15, with a tribute to Guns N’ Roses. Wild Shot makes Slash and the rest of the band proud by giving you a chance to truly rock out with your friends and loved ones.

The fun continues on July 22, with Upstream, a band that spreads their message of love and positivity through their breathtaking Caribbean music, particularly reggae, calypso, soca and steel drum. Kick back, close your eyes and imagine yourself sitting on a white sand beach, or party with Upstream front row – you can’t go wrong!

On July 29, it may start to smell like teen spirit throughout Central Park, because you’ll all be sent to a ‘90s rock show, featuring the most popular music from ‘90s alternative and grunge rock. Songs from bands such as Pearl Jam and Nirvana can be heard and will most definitely give the crowd high levels of nostalgia! It will be a great time and I can’t wait to see all the ‘90s music lovers out there.

As we move ahead into August, Santana fans will be thrilled to see a tribute to one of the best-selling groups of all time. Savor will perform on Aug. 5 and make Carlos Santana proud.

Be ready to shake it off with your family, friends and neighbors on Aug. 12, as A Twist on Taylor takes the stage to delight fans and provide the opportunity to imagine being up close and partying with Taylor Swift. Being one of the best-selling musicians in history, I know A Twist on Taylor will be a popular performance at this year’s Concerts in the Park event series.

Queen Nation returns for another performance at Concerts in the Park on Aug. 19, and they will definitely rock you. This esteemed tribute to Queen will show Central Park that, even under pressure, the show must go on.

The final concert of the summer features FABBA, a tribute to the famous Swedish supergroup, ABBA. On Aug. 26, FABBA will have the crowd on their feet and dancing to hit after hit, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Super Trouper,” “Mamma Mia” and more. With flourishing costumes and the energy to match, this will be one concert you won’t want to miss.

As one of my favorite event series of the year, I can’t wait to see this year’s lineup of performances at Concerts in the Park. I hope to see you all at Central Park each week and see what the stage has in store for us all!

Mayor Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].