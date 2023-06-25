July 4th Star-Spangled Celebrations 

By Michele E. Buttelman

Signal Staff Writer

The Fourth of July is like no other day in the United States and the Santa Clarita Valley. Parades, picnics, BBQs, family, fun and, most of all, fireworks!

The tradition of setting off fireworks on the Fourth of July began in Philadelphia on July 4, 1777, during the first organized celebration of Independence Day.

Where can you see fireworks in Southern California this Fourth of July?

Communities throughout Southern California will light up the night sky this Fourth of July with spectacular fireworks.

City of Santa Clarita ‘The Spirit of America’ Fireworks Spectacular

Valencia Town Center 24201 West Valencia Blvd., Valencia 91355

Fourth of July in Santa Clarita is packed with celebrations including the kickoff to the day, the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s annual Pancake Breakfast at 6:30 a.m. in the parking lot near Main Street and 6th Street in Old Town Newhall. The Santa Clarita Runners will then host the 39th Annual Independence Day Classic 10K (7 a.m.) and 5K (8 a.m.) runs at Newhall Park.

The Fourth of July Parade starts at 9 a.m. Residents are invited to Old Town Newhall to watch the parade as it makes its way from the roundabout in front of William S. Hart Park along Main Street and Lyons Avenue before finishing at Orchard Village Road and Dalbey Drive.

The highlight of the day, the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular, hosted by the city of Santa Clarita, will light up the night sky at Valencia Town Center. The show will begin at approximately 9:20 p.m. with patriotic music simulcast on KHTS AM 1220 and FM 98.1.

“For this Fourth of July, I urge you to prioritize safety and leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs. “Let’s gather our loved ones, find the perfect spot and marvel at the breathtaking exhibition illuminating our city’s night sky.”

Six Flags Magic Mountain

26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, 91355

Info www.sixflags.com/magicmountain/events/july-celebration

Six Flags Magic Mountain will present fireworks over the theme park’s roller coasters from July 1 through the July 4. Celebrate the red, white and blue at Six Flags Magic Mountain with four nights of fireworks at 9 p.m. nightly. Best Viewing Areas: Full Throttle Plaza and Main Gate Plaza.

Celebration by the Sea

Ventura College Athletic Fields, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura 93003

Info venturafireworks.com

The Rotary Club of Ventura will produce the annual 4th of July Fireworks Show and Family Picnic at Ventura College from 5 – 10 p.m. on July 4. The fireworks show is a custom designed “Sky Concert” from the California-based experts at Pyro Spectaculars and will feature over 3,000 firework effects finely choreographed to a contemporary musical score.

The day begins with the Children’s Pushem – Pullem Parade followed by the annual Fourth of July Street Fair in downtown Ventura.

The evening event is spread across several acres of beautiful lawn at the Ventura College Athletic Fields and includes the fireworks show, live music, food vendors, a Kids Fun Zone and “the friendliest hometown picnic in America.”

Los Angeles Fourth of July Block Party

Grand Park 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Info grandparkla.org/event/grand-parks-4th-of-july-block-party-2023

The Gloria Molina Grand Park Fourth of July Block Party is the largest in Los Angeles County and covers six city blocks. Enjoy picnicking, music, dancing and food trucks as well as hundreds of drones putting on a show that reinvents the traditional fireworks show. Enjoy an homage to hip-hop music’s 50th anniversary. Party starts at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m.

Dodgers Game with Fireworks

Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave, Los Angeles 90012

Info mlb.com/Dodgers

Join the Dodgers as they face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, July 4 at 6:10 p.m. Fireworks after the game ends. Tickets priced from $33.

L.A. Galaxy at the Rose Bowl

1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena 91103

Info www.lagalaxy.com

Join the Major League Soccer Los Angeles Galaxy as they play the Los Angeles Football Club at the historic Rose Bowl. Game time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced $35 to $500. Fireworks after the game. Special picnic pack offer includes four tickets along with hot dogs and sodas and a souvenir L.A. Galaxy blanket to share starting at $160.

July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular with The Beach Boys

Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N Highland Ave., Los Angeles 90068

Info www.hollywoodbowl.com

July 2, 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets priced from $39 to $314. With dozens of chart-toppers becoming anthems of American youth, including “Surfin’ USA,” “I Get Around,” and “Fun, Fun, Fun,” The Beach Boys will light up the night with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and the Bowl’s legendary fireworks.

On Aug. 16, 1969, Zubin Mehta conducted the first Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks concert at the Hollywood Bowl, thus beginning the beloved tradition of fireworks at the Bowl

Universal Studios Hollywood

100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City 91608

Info www.universalstudioshollywood.com

When you buy a ticket to visit Universal Studios Hollywood this July 4 you will also get a free fireworks show. In past years the theme park has produced fireworks shows on July 2, 3 and 4 beginning at 9 p.m. each night. This year plans are still in the works and only July 4 fireworks have been announced. Best viewing locations: TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D and at Universal Plaza. There is little to no fireworks viewing available at CityWalk. Tickets are priced from $109 online.