Lee Brice to headline Boots & Brews June 17 at Central Park

News release

Boots & Brews Country Music Festival is back again with this year’s lineup featuring headliner Lee Brice, Tyler Farr and up-and-coming country musician Matt Stell.

Brice is a Grammy nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he’s taken nine radio singles to No. 1: “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Drinking Class,” “Rumor,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “One of Them Girls” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” He’s also one of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora.

This family-friendly outdoor affair features live music from current country artists along with food vendors, local craft brews and non-stop line dancing and country entertainment throughout the day. Boots & Brews Santa Clarita is set to take place on Saturday, June 17, at Central Park.

“We are looking forward to heading back to Santa Clarita with our locally famous Boots & Brews Country Music Festival this year,” CBF Productions founder Vincenzo Giammanco said in a prepared statement. “There’s something for everyone to enjoy. We are so excited to be giving this community such a great event. It’s always a blast spending the day outdoors with terrific live acts, delicious local food and cold craft brews.”

Now on sale to the public, general admission tickets start at $49.99, with a $69 upgrade option that grants access to the Lasso Lounge, an exclusive section that’s closer to the stage. VIP admission starts at $139.95, which includes access to the “front row” upfront section closest to the stage and the VIP Lounge that has seating, shaded areas, and exclusive food and beverage vendors.

For tickets and more information, visit www.BootsAndBrews.com.