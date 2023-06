North Park Elementary School saluted retiring Principal Diane D’Elia during the school’s graduation ceremony on June 8. The sixth-grade graduates and D’Elia were joined by 2023 high school graduates who graduated from North Park in 2017. D’Elia retired from the Saugus Union School District after 39 years of service. Photos courtesy of Traci Utz.

