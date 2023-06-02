One arrested in connection with shooting  

By Rylee Holwager and Trevor Morgan

One of the three detained suspects at Thursday night’s Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital incident was arrested on suspicion of concealing a loaded firearm, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, an older-model black Chevy Colorado LT arrived to the hospital with bullet holes and shattered side windows.

Three people exited the vehicle and delivered one gunshot wound victim to the Henry Mayo emergency room.

“One gunshot wound victim came to Henry Mayo,” said Lt. Marcus Phillips, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Three suspects were detained by SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies. One of the suspects was a female and there is no known description for the remaining suspects. The suspect who was arrested did not appear on the station’s arrest log as of Friday morning.

Deputies remained on the scene collecting evidence from the truck. By 8 p.m. the truck had been removed from the scene.

According to Sgt. Sherry Clark, a watch sergeant for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the victim remains in the hospital at the time of this publication.

One of the three suspects detained was arrested on suspicion of concealing a loaded firearm, according to Clark.

The investigation of the incident remains ongoing, but Clark said they were able to determine the shooting occurred in Newhall.