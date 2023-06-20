One dead in three-vehicle collision on Highway 14  

One person died and two were transported to separate hospitals as a result of a three-vehicle collision on Highway 14 on Monday night, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol Newhall office.

According to the press release from CHP Newhall, at approximately 8:38 p.m. on Monday, a 2022 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Highway 14, north of Escondido Canyon Road, within the center median.

At that time, a 2006 Honda Accord was disabled and stopped in the center median on the northbound side of Highway 14.

A 2017 Jaguar XJ was traveling northbound on Highway 14 within the No. 1 lane and to the right of the 2006 Honda Accord.

The front of the Civic collided into the rear of the Accord, which had three occupants in it.

The 37-year-old driver of the Accord sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The 62-year-old passenger sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital. The 61-year-old rear passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

All occupants were Lancaster residents. The name of the deceased is being withheld at the time of this publication.

The 58-year-old driver of the Jaguar sustained minor injury and sought his own aid.

The 36-year-old driver of the Civic sustained no injuries and was arrested on suspicion of alcohol intoxication.

A SIG alert was issued for the closure of all lanes on the northbound side of Highway 14 at approximately 9:37 p.m., according to the press release.

At 12:12 a.m. on Tuesday, the No. 4 lane was reopened and all lanes reopened at 2:12 a.m. when the SIG alert was cancelled.