Watch any documentary about the rise of the Nazis in Germany or the communists in Russia, and you’ll be astonished about how few people saw it coming.

The average Russian kulak or German Jew found their political vilification by the statists of their day as silly and overblown as conservatives today find Joe Biden’s “Mega MAGA”/white supremacy shtick.

And that makes me a tad nervous.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia