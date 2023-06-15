Schiavo and Sierra Club to Host Placerita community hike

News release 

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, is hosting a community hike in partnership with the Sierra Club on Saturday at the Placerita Nature Center.  

The event aims to foster community engagement, prompt environmental awareness, and celebrate the natural beauty of the San Gabriel Mountains, said a statement released by Schiavo’s office. 

The community hike is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., offering participants the opportunity to explore the scenic Oak of the Golden Dream hiking trail alongside the assemblywoman.   

This event is open to all community members, including families, outdoor enthusiasts and individuals passionate about environmental issues. Participants are advised to wear comfortable clothing and appropriate footwear, bring water bottles, and use sunscreen during the hike.  

To join, simply go to the Placerita Nature Center at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, at 8:30 a.m.  

