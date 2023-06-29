SCV Water to host virtual landscape workshop July 8

News release

Does your landscape need a refresh? Has your landscape has been established for a while now, but you know that it needs some work to keep it looking good? You can learn effective methods and techniques to manage and maintain your landscape healthily and more efficiently while improving aesthetics. The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is offering a free virtual gardening class, “Sprucing Up Your Landscape and Protecting It,” on Saturday, July 8, at 9 a.m.

Taking place virtually via Zoom, this comprehensive workshop is designed to cater to novice gardeners and seasoned green thumbs looking to refine their gardening skills and gain valuable insights from industry experts. It will be led by The Wheeler Co.’s John Windsor, who is an expert teacher, a certified arborist and a California certified nurseryman.

“Now is the time to spruce up your yard with some light maintenance to help it through the summer heat,” Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Co., said in a news release from SCV Water. “It is also a great time to start planning for fall turf removal and updating your sprinkler system.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. If you missed the live class, all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on SCV Water’s website one week after the course.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the “Sprucing Up Your Landscape and Protecting It” class, or to view the 2023 class schedule, visit: yourscvwater.com/landscape-workshops.