Santa Clarita officials confirmed Monday they’ve received plans for a new Tesla dealership.

The city is working with a group that includes longtime local car dealers Bob Bakshi and Steve Keefe, who are CEO and COO of Parkway Motors, respectively.

“We are excited about the possibility of Tesla coming to Santa Clarita,” said Jason Crawford, director of community development for the city. “They are a brand that we know residents want to see here, and will add another great name to our Auto Center. We are working on plans for them right now.”

Neither Bakshi, Keefe nor the Santa Clarita Auto Dealers Association was immediately available for comment.

The new plans are expected to combine two previous dealership locations, according to city officials.

The property is zoned for auto sales, as the new Tesla location will combine where there previously was a Hummer dealership that had an entrance on Magic Mountain Parkway with the former Volkswagen dealership and its entrance on Creekside Road, according to city officials.

The two addresses identified for the project are 24075 Magic Mountain and 24050 Creekside Road.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.