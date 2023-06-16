Ventura Harbor Village presents summer outdoor movie nights

News release

Ventura Harbor Village has announced the lineup for the 2023 Summer Outdoor Movie Nights, taking place on the last Saturday of each month: June 24, July 29 and Aug. 26, at sunset on the Ventura Harbor Village Main Lawn.

This event invites residents and visitors alike to gather under the starry skies and enjoy a lineup of films against the picturesque backdrop at sunset at Ventura Harbor. Parking and admission to the movie nights are free.

The schedule is as follows:

• June 24: “Jaws.” Experience the suspense and chills of this iconic 1975 Steven Spielberg thriller, known as one of the first “creature features” based around a fictional town of Amity Island that encounters the terror of a great white shark. (Adult recommended film, contains graphic scenes.)

• July 29: “Goonies.” Embark on an adventure with a group of young friends who follow a treasure map in underground sea caves for coveted lost treasure to save their neighborhood from demolition in this beloved 1980s adventure-comedy. (Family-friendly adventure film.)

• Aug. 26: “Moana.” Join Moana, the courageous Polynesian princess, on an epic journey to save her people in this heartwarming and visually stunning Disney animated film. (Family animated film.)

For the June 24 kick-off, you can arrive early for pre-show activities at 6:30 p.m., including a chance to win a pair of tickets to Universal Studios. There also will be a costume contest for “Best Shark” and “Best 1975 Jaws Movie Character or Ensemble” to win seafood restaurant gift cards.

“We are delighted to once again host the Summer Outdoor Movie Nights at Ventura Harbor Village,” Jennifer Talt Lundin, marketing manager at Ventura Harbor Village, said in a news release. “This is a perfect opportunity for families, friends and couples to come together and enjoy the Ventura Harbor Village waterfront and businesses.”

Movie-goers are encouraged to bring blankets and low chairs.

For more information, visit VenturaHarborVillage.com.