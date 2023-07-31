City to host three Red Cross blood drives

News release

The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations, and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment today, according to a news release from the city.

There are three upcoming city blood drives scheduled for the month of August. The first one takes place Monday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the city of Santa Clarita Public Library Canyon Country JoAnne Darcy Branch (18601 Soledad Canyon Road – sponsor code CanyonCountryLibrary), while the second one will be held Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall (23920 Valencia Blvd. – sponsor code cityofsantaclarita) in the Carl Boyer Room. The third blood drive is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the city of Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch (24500 Main St. – sponsor code NewhallLibrary).

Residents may schedule an appointment and view other upcoming blood drives near them by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-Red Cross. Interested blood donors must be at least 16 years of age and should be in good health. Upon signing in for your blood donation appointment, you will review all basic eligibility requirements and answer questions regarding your health history.

The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes approximately one hour.

All August donors will receive a $10 electronic gift card to a merchant of their choice. All donors who give blood before Aug. 12 will have a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two people – including flight, hotel and more – with a private shark dive adventure at the Long Island Aquarium. Terms do apply, visit RCBlood.org/Team for more details.