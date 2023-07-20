College Briefs for July 20

Rachel Rackerby of Newhall earns degree at George Fox University

Rachel Rackerby of Newhall was among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University at its spring graduation ceremony in April. Rackerby earned a bachelor of arts in communication.

George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 masters and doctoral degrees.

Tia Gemechu of Stevenson Ranch graduates from Bucknell University

Bucknell University, in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, celebrated over 800 graduates from the Class of 2023 on Sunday, May 14. The class represents over 60 majors across Bucknell’s three colleges (Arts & Sciences, Engineering and the Freeman College of Management). These students hail from 33 U.S. states and 25 nations.

The graduates included Tia Gemechu, of Stevenson Ranch.

Founded in 1846 and located along the banks of the Susquehanna River, Bucknell University is an undergraduate-focused institution. Students choose from more than 60 majors and 70 minors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and natural and social sciences, as well as global study, service-learning and research opportunities.

Local students graduate from Oregon State University

Oregon State University graduated more than 7,300 students during ceremonies Saturday, June 17, at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon, and Sunday, June 18 at OSU-Cascades in Bend, Oregon.

Local students graduating this June from Oregon State included:

• Canyon Country: Natalie Valenzuela, bachelor of science, animal sciences.

• Newhall: Colin Huey, bachelor of science, computer science; Aidan Rosette, bachelor of science, business administration; Sienna Zamlich, bachelor of science, summa cum laude, agricultural sciences; Victoria Zavala, bachelor of science, computer science.

• Santa Clarita: Robert Brymer, bachelor of science, sociology; Kathryn Mularky, bachelor of arts, psychology; Gabrielle Reel, bachelor of science, psychology; Adam Rodriguez, bachelor of science, finance.

• Stevenson Ranch: Adi Oz, doctor of veterinary medicine.

• Valencia: Owen Needham, bachelor of science, magna cum laude, zoology.

The 7,338 graduates received 7,583 degrees. There were 238 students receiving two degrees, two receiving three degrees and one receiving four degrees. OSU’s 2023 graduates represent 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties, 50 states and 71 countries.

Oregon State is one of only three universities in the nation designated as a land, sea, space and sun grant institution.