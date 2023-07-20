‘Coming Home’ exhibit opens July 28 at SCAA 6th Street Gallery

News release

“Coming Home,” an exhibit featuring Tobi Beck, is scheduled to open July 28 and run through Aug. 6 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association 6th Street Gallery in Newhall.

“Coming Home” marks Beck’s first solo show and will introduce a new body of work reflecting her observations of growing up in the projects of South Boston, best known as “Southie.”

Beck is a self-taught abstract painter in the Santa Clarita Valley. Inspired by interior city landscapes, her colors and expressive marks are reminiscent of alleyways, stained brick, and ripped stickers on light poles; memories and feelings from her childhood in Boston — a grit that infuses her abstract style.

Her work focuses on emotion and visual texture through an intuitive, reactive process as her marks develop then evolve using instinct and introspect to guide next steps. Every decision informs the next, in spontaneity.

Most recently, seven of Beck’s works were procured for the set of the new Peacock TV series, “Based on a True Story.” She was an in-store featured artist at West Elm LA and was interviewed for Shoutout SoCal magazine’s online series, “Why They Do What They Do.”

A Gallery Night reception is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Gallery hours are: 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 28; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

The gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall. For more information about SCAA, visit santaclaritaartists.org.