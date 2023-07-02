Creatively Display Your Favorite Photos 

Family photos, vacation pictures, candid snapshots of friends and family — they’re often visual representations of some of your most treasured moments, so it’s likely you’ll want to give them some special treatment.

Consider these easy and affordable ways to showcase some of your favorite photos.

Variations on a theme You don’t have to have a whole set of matching frames to create a unified look. Gather frames of different sizes, shapes and textures then paint them all the same color.

White, cream or black are colors that let the eye focus on the photograph. Then when you group them together, you’ve got a cohesive display without everything being the same.

Location, location, location Photos don’t always need to be on a wall or shelf. Try hanging a series of related photos on the back of a door or between windows.

A new use for old frames Take a large frame with no back and paint it. Then take two pieces of ribbon or wire and attach them to the back of the frame, dividing it into three sections. Attach small photos to the ribbon or wire with mini clothes pins or other small clips.

New frames out of old windows Fit a photo mat inside each pane of an old window. Attach photos to the backs of the mats and you have a vintage frame.

Map it out Showcase favorite travel photos by covering a mat with a map from one of your vacation spots. Just trim the map to fit your mat, tape it to the back and insert your picture.

Get it on canvas Treat your photos like the works of art they are by having them printed on artist canvas. There are a variety of online vendors that let you choose the size and photo treatment to create a unique piece for your personal gallery.

Put it all on the table Add to your stylish decor and protect your furniture all at the same time by making your own photo coasters.

Find more ideas for creatively displaying your favorite photos at eLivingtoday.com.