Ed Docks | Where Will All the Bins Go?

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Now that Burrtec has taken over the trash contract, what will be the disposition of the 165,000 Waste Management bins?

Ed Docks

Valencia

Editor’s note: We reached out to Waste Management with your question, and received this response: “Preventing excess waste, we are intending to reuse as many carts from Santa Clarita as we can. Thankfully, WM carts are made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) polymer, commonly known as No. 2 plastic, which is highly recyclable when containers reach their end of life. So, the ones we don’t use will get recycled.”

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS