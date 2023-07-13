Ed Docks | Where Will All the Bins Go?

Now that Burrtec has taken over the trash contract, what will be the disposition of the 165,000 Waste Management bins?

Ed Docks

Valencia

Editor’s note: We reached out to Waste Management with your question, and received this response: “Preventing excess waste, we are intending to reuse as many carts from Santa Clarita as we can. Thankfully, WM carts are made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) polymer, commonly known as No. 2 plastic, which is highly recyclable when containers reach their end of life. So, the ones we don’t use will get recycled.”