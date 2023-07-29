Is a one-day shower install just a pipe dream?

Question: Dear Bob, thank you for all the great advice you have given in your column over the years. My wife and I have been interested in replacing our 40-year-old fiberglass tub/shower combo with an acrylic walk-in shower. The ads claim to perform the upgrade in just one day — a huge incentive as we only have the one bathroom.

Unfortunately, when I look at Consumer Affairs, the Better Business Bureau and even Yelp, all only have 1-star reviews. The common complaint is about poor workmanship or workers not completing the work when promised.

There have to be some reputable installers around, don’t there? What do you think of these one-day acrylic showers? If you think they are good, do you know someone reliable who can install them? Thank you so much!

— Tom G.

Answer: Tom, thank you for writing in. Good job on investigating and writing in. One-day install will never happen — it’s a sales ploy. There is no way that a proper demo and install of a new shower enclosure would happen in a day. I’ve been at this for four decades now and as good as I think I may be, there is no way that this will happen with the work being quality, no way.

Yes, there are many great contractors out there. It’s the few who cheat and steal that make the rest of us look bad and put homeowners in financial binds because of their dishonesty.

If you’re referring to tub reglazing, I am not familiar with that company — only Cerma Glaze, who have done repairs and glazing for people I know and have given good reviews. Please feel free to submit any further questions you may have, and good luck to you.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].