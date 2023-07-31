Pair of events seek to help veterans 

The Veteran Services Collaborative is still accepting vendors for its job fair at College of the Canyons in September, the group announced Friday.

The event, true to the group’s name, is a community partnership between the local college and a connection the group made with Valencia-based manufacturer Curtiss-Wright Corp., according to Jeff Stabile, who heads business development for the collaborative.

Stabile, an Air Force veteran, said the event would run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29, adding he was hopeful the event being on a Friday when there were fewer classes would help with attendance and parking on campus.

“We actually got a call, it was a little over a year ago, from Curtiss-Wright,” Stabile said. “They’d heard about us and they said they’d like to do something together.”

When Stabile mentioned the idea to Larry Schallert, the assistant director of COC’s Student Health and Wellness Center, Schallert suggested the college would be a great venue.

The space inside COC’s east gymnasium on the Valencia campus has space for approximately 80 vendors, Stabile said.

“We’re just trying to get as many people as possible,” he added. “Any companies who are looking to hire veterans and their families are welcome.”

In addition to the global aviation company, the fair has already received some interest from companies that operate in the city’s industrial parks, Stabile added.

The Santa Clarita chapter of Junior Chamber International, or JCI, is also hosting a Veteran Resource Fair the following month, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Hart Park.

“This event aims to connect veterans with valuable services and resources, and we are actively seeking sponsors, organizations and food vendors to make this event an outstanding success,” JCI said in a news release.

Any businesses that would like to participate in the September event can contact Stabile at 805-657-1967, or via email at [email protected]. More information is available at the collaborative’s website, www.scv-vets.org.

Anyone who would like more information on the October event can visit jcisantaclarita.com/veterans or email jciveteransresourcefair.com.

COC’s main campus is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Valencia. Hart Park is located at 24151 Newhall Ave. in Newhall.