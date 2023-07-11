Rick Barker | Obsessions

Obsessive behavior is seldom if ever rational or productive and Ms. Lois Eisenberg would appear to have the most severe case of what has been accurately described as “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” It would appear that she spends all of her waking hours doing nothing but obsessing about the former president and what he is doing at any particular moment that she doesn’t happen to approve of.

This great country that we live in has a process for dealing with those accused of committing crimes and one of the primary things that separates our legal system from most of the rest of the world is that EVERYONE is assumed to be innocent until a court or a jury of their peers decides otherwise.

Unless I missed something, at this point in time the former president has only been accused and only one side has been heard and as the very accurate old saying goes, a good prosecutor can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich.

Former President Donald Trump may be guilty as hell, or he may not, but at the present time that has yet to be decided so I would suggest that all of us on both sides of the aisle take a breath and let the process go forward.

Rick Barker

Valencia