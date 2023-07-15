Robert Lamoureux | Breaking tiles? Try a Schluter

Question: Robert, we have had tile in a particular area of our home over the years and are replacing it now because at the step edge, the tiles continue to break. Moving forward, what can we have an installer do to prevent this from happening with new tile install?

— Syl H.

Answer: Syl, good question. Unfortunately, there is not a fix that is foolproof. However, there is an edging profile called a “Schluter,” which is a metal edge detail that is installed at the time the tile is laid and it butts up against the last or edge tile. In this case, the Schluter would sit at the front edge of the step where the step and the rise meet, and it would offer a solid metal “corner” there, thus a little more protection from the daily activity. It also gives the project a bit more finished look, and these pieces come in a variety of colors you can choose from.

Again, not a guaranteed fix but definitely something that can help minimize future damage to such a sensitive area. Good luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].