Robert Lamoureux | Is there a stain stick for these spots on the driveway?

Question: Over the years, various auto leaks have left stains on my concrete driveway. Brake fluid, oil, and even transmission fluid. I scrub them, so they’re no longer oily but now that the cars are all fixed, I would like to improve the appearance of the driveway. Any recommendations on removing or covering these stains? Thanks,

— Stu M.

Answer: Stu, thanks for writing in. Unfortunately, it’s like a wine stain. There are a couple of things you can do such as try to color it with a stain or epoxy, or there is an overlay of a concrete deck by special applicators. There are companies out there that can help you to do any of this — reach out to me for recommendations.

Lastly, you can replace the entire driveway — a very expensive option. I am a stickler about leaky cars and do not allow them on my driveway for this very reason. Good Luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].