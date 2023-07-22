Robert Lamoureux | Loving the skylights, but that heat!

Question: Hi Robert, my name is Gorem W. I live here in Santa Clarita and want to thank you for your article. I have two massive skylights in my upstairs hallway and the heat that comes through them is unbelievable. I thought I’d have them tinted to alleviate some of that heat, but the window tint company said that it is not possible, due to the curvature.

I’d prefer not to go through the expense of replacing them with a tinted version and we do love the light that they produce. Is there anything that we can do to filter some of that heat without something drastic like a tarp? The electricity costs are astronomical as it is, so with this blazing heat coming through it’s just adding to that pain.

Answer: Gorem, you’re in luck. Screen companies can build a custom box made of the same material screens are made of, which is secured to the skylight, which has sunscreen material attached. You can choose a light or dark material and each will block approximately 80% of the heat from coming through those skylights. This is something you can also add to the rest of your home where the sun penetrates, generally the south-facing windows.

Sunscreens are a wonderful option and you’ll notice immediately a difference in the comfort and reduced costs. Give this option a go. I am certain you’ll get relief. Best of luck.

