Saint Kateri Parish to celebrate 25th anniversary 

Nighttime celebrations are planned on Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19, honoring the 25th anniversary of the Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, which was established in 1998. 

“We started out in 1991 having services at Arroyo Seco Junior High, and from there we went to Santa Clarita Elementary. We’re an off-branch from St. Clare [of Assisi Parish]. The church was built in 1998. Now we’re in this big, beautiful church that we’re proud of,” said member Stella Pilarski. 

Friday’s event is planned as a family-friendly night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., where attendees of all ages are expected to enjoy a night full of music, food trucks and games for children. Saturday will continue with mass at 5:30 p.m., celebrated by Archbishop José Gomez, followed by a semi-formal dinner with the parishioners from 7 to 10 p.m. 

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, is expected to make an appearance on Saturday night. 

To RSVP to the dinner, contact [email protected]. The church is located at 22508 Copper Hill Drive, Saugus. 
 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

