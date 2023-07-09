The Best Cities for a Family Vacation 

By Phillipa Collins

For The Signal

Holidaymakers in the U.S. are increasingly looking for vacations where they don’t need to worry about expensive overseas flights and travel insurance.

Family vacation experts at FamilyDestinationsGuide have analyzed the most populated cities in the U.S. to find out which one is the best choice for a vacation.

The study looked at the average price of a hotel for a family of four, the number of restaurants in the city and the number of family friendly attractions. They used these factors to create a ten-point scale in order to rank the results.

Miami, FL. 8.3 out of 10

Ideal for beach lovers, Miami comes first on the list. With 31.20 attractions and 680.54 restaurants per 100,000 people, this beach city draws tourists due to its bustling downtown area. Miami is a popular destination for convention-goers with Florida Supercon announced this year and those wanting sun, sea and sand can take in the South Beach area.

Las Vegas, NV. 8.25 out of 10

Alongside its many casinos, Las Vegas also has a large number of parks and recreational grounds. The city has 29.87 family attractions per 100,000 people, resulting in plenty of shows and entertainment for children including Excalibur’s Tournament of Kings and the Adventuredome at Circus Circus. For those with a sweet tooth, Hershey’s Chocolate World and M&M’s World also call Las Vegas home.

San Francisco, CA. 6.1out of 10

The bustling city of San Francisco offers plenty in shopping and areas to explore. Tourists can enjoy visits to the Aquarium of the Bay and a chance to go on the 7D Experience at Pier 39. For younger visitors there is also the Walt Disney Family Museum and the San Francisco Zoo to keep them entertained. The city has 412.25 restaurants per 100,000 people, meaning there are plenty of places for lunch.

Image by tr19001 from Pixabay

Tuscon, AZ. 5.9 out of 10

While not a city that immediately jumps to mind when you think of ‘vacation,’ the average hotel price is $446.89, the cheapest hotel in the list. Tuscon has a wide variety of activities that everyone can enjoy. Among the stunning scenery that’s great for hiking, the city also hosts botanical gardens and the quirky Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures which has over 500 pieces of antique and contemporary dollhouses.

Atlanta, GA. 5.8 out of 10

Atlanta is home to the World of Coca-Cola, giving visitors a peek at the famous soft drink. For animal-lovers there’s also the Georgia Aquarium and Zoo Atlanta. The city also has a wide range of museums that all tourists can enjoy. Atlanta has 497.96 restaurants but only 12.82 family attractions per 100,000 people.

Washington, D.C. 5.4 out of 10

The nation’s capital boasts plenty for visitors to do, from walks through its many parks to visiting the famous Smithsonian’s National Zoo. However, the hotel price of $847.65 is one of the highest on the list.

Portland Oregon Image by Courtney Kietzer from Pixabay

Portland, OR. 5.3 out of 10

Portland is home to Oaks Amusement Park and shows by the Children’s Theatre Company for younger visitors. The city also boasts a wide selection of parks and gardens to explore. Portland has a cheaper hotel price than Atlanta, costing $732.09, a saving of one dollar.

Seattle, WA. 4.9 out of 10

The Space Needle is many people’s first thought when it comes to Seattle, but visitors can also enjoy visits to the Woodland Park Zoo and ride on the city’s monorail. The average hotel price in Seattle is $1143.46, the most expensive on the list.

Mesa, AZ. 4.8 out of 10

Mesa boasts a range of activity centers to keep tourists occupied. Jake’s Unlimited features laser tag and a VR zone while Kids That Rip features skate parks and a variety of sports courts to burn off energy. For older visitors there are golf clubs and kayaking available. The city has only 5.15 family attractions per 100,000 people, accounting for its ranking on the list.

Tulsa, OK. 4.6 out of 10

Tulsa has plenty of green space to explore and enjoy peaceful picnics, alongside a zoo with big cats, rhinos and giraffes. Visitors can also go to the many museums around the city. Tulsa’s low number of attractions at 7.15 and restaurants at 221.26 per 100,000 people brings it down to last place on the list.

“Overseas travel is expensive, and since 2019, staycations have seen a 16% increase in searches. The research shows that people in the U.S. are looking more towards home than away for their holidays.

“Places like Miami and Las Vegas are well-known tourist areas, but the findings have highlighted cities like Tulsa, Mesa, and Portland which are rich in culture and attractions, yet receive less tourists, for being vacation hotspots. These cities can provide value for money, with Tulsa’s average hotel price coming in at $531.43.