What are the Best Stretches to Alleviate Inner Thigh Soreness after Squats? 

When starting out on a workout schedule, many people complain of experiencing inner thigh soreness after squats. Well, when performed with sufficient intensity, squats can exert substantial demands on the muscles of the lower body, especially the inner thighs.

This pain might make it difficult to go about your regular activities or keep up with your fitness routine. However, incorporating certain stretches into your post-workout routine can help reduce inner thigh sore after squats and speed healing.

In this article, we’ll look at some of the most effective stretches specifically designed to target the inner thighs and help alleviate the soreness experienced after squats. So, let’s continue reading!



Photo by Anastase Maragos on Unsplash

The 4 Best Stretches to Alleviate Inner Thigh Soreness after Squats

Butterfly Stretch

The butterfly stretch is a time-honored move for strengthening the inner thighs and hips. Kneel on the floor with your feet together and your knees bent. Relax your knees and bring your feet in towards your body, but don’t lock them.

Keep your back straight as you lean forward with the intention of bringing your chest down towards your feet. Stretch the muscles in your inner thighs for 20 to 30 seconds. Repeat at least for 2 to 3 sets.

Wide-Legged Forward Fold

The inner thighs and hamstrings get a good stretch in the wide-legged forward fold. Keep your back straight as you stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and lean forward at the hips. Relax your upper body and strive to bring your hands down towards the ground. Stretch your inner thighs by holding this posture for 20 to 30 seconds. Repeat at least for 2 to 3 sets.

Standing Adductor Stretch

The adductor muscles of the inner thighs are the focus of the standing adductor stretch. Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart. Lean to one side and bend the knee of the leg you’re resting on. Keep your other leg completely straight as you lean slightly away from your bowed knee.

Try this straight-leg stretch and focus on the inner thigh. Wait for twenty to thirty seconds, then flip sides. Carry out two or three sets on each side.

Pigeon Pose

This yoga position, known as pigeon, stretches the hip rotators, glutes and inner thighs. Place yourself on the floor in a tabletop posture. Position your right knee in front of your right wrist. Keep your left leg straight and slide it behind you. Get down on the floor on your hands and knees, or use supports to get your upper body close to the ground. For 20–30 seconds, maintain the posture before switching sides. Repeat at least for 2 to 3 sets.

When to See a Doctor?

While muscle soreness after exercise is to be expected, persistent pain in the inside part of the thigh might point to a more significant condition. You should see a doctor if you have any kind of severe or ongoing discomfort, swelling, or inability to bear weight. Furthermore, it is suggested that you see a doctor if you have a history of injury or underlying medical concerns.

Keep in mind that this guide is not meant to replace the counsel of a medical expert, who can give you a more accurate diagnosis and tailored recommendations based on your unique circumstances.

Tips to Perform Squats Perfectly

Your feet should be about hip-width apart, with your toes turned out slightly and your knees should be tracking over your toes.

Throughout the exercise, activate your abdominal muscles to stabilize your spine.

Stay away from hunching your shoulders and keep your chest out.

Slowly sink into a squat while keeping your muscles tense and then power up by driving through your heels.

FAQ’s

Why do I experience inner thigh soreness after squats?

Inner thigh soreness after squats is caused by increased muscular activation and pressure on the adductor muscles throughout the exercise.

How long does inner thigh soreness typically last after squats?

The effects of squatting on the inner thighs typically wear off within 48 to 72 hours. However, this time frame might vary from person to person and is also influenced by how well they recover.

Can I still do squats if I have persistent inner thigh soreness?

You should wait for your muscles to fully heal before starting another round of heavy squatting. Focus on gentle stretching and low-impact exercises to aid in muscle recovery.

Final Thoughts

The best way to deal with inner thigh soreness after squats is to include targeted stretches in your post-workout schedule. Your inner thigh muscles might feel tight and exhausted after a squatting workout, but taking the time to stretch and recuperate can help you get the most out of your workout and speed up your fitness gains.

The inner thigh muscles can grow tight and uncomfortable, but with stretches like the butterfly, wide-legged forward fold, standing adductor and pigeon poses, you can loosen up and feel better in no time. Remember, maintaining healthy muscles and progressing in your fitness regimen require that you regularly practice these stretches and use the correct form while squatting.