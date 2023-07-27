‘You’re My Favorite’ opens Aug. 11 at SCAA 6th Street Gallery

News release

Santa Clarita Artists Association’s 6th Street Gallery will showcase an exhibit called “You’re My Favorite” Aug. 11 through Sept. 17.

An artists reception is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall.

“You’re My Favorite” represents the SCAA member artists’ favorite things or favorite artwork.

“There will be a wide variety of art gracing our 6th Street Gallery,” the SCAA wrote in a news release. “One of our gallery visitors, Sue A., commented, ‘I didn’t realize that we have this little art niche in our Old Town Newhall.”

For more information about SCAA and its events, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

