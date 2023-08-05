5 Ways to Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

People prefer to live inside their comfort zone: engage in risk-free activities, visit familiar places, and live within the boundaries set. Unconsciously, we try to avoid new places, people, and experiences to reduce stress and anxiety.

But to accomplish new goals and achieve success, we need to push beyond our comfort zone. Here are five ideas of how we can do it and incorporate novelty into our daily routines.

Try Out New Meal Ideas

Most of us have strong preferences in what we eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And guess what? Our typical everyday meals also count as our comfort zone. What do you usually eat for breakfast: bacon and eggs, a turkey sandwich, or cereals with milk? It’s time to add some novelty to your diet.

There are lots of easy breakfast recipes on social media. Find the courage to try some of them! Well, fancy chia pudding and banana pancakes are unlikely to become a part of your everyday diet, but they will make your mornings feel different.

Explore New Places

You don’t need to travel abroad to find new places to visit. There are many beautiful places in the state you have never been to.

Ask your friends and family about their favorite spots and offer to explore them together. Visit your old friend who lives in a neighboring town. Go to a small family-owned coffee shop instead of Dunkin’.

If you choose new places over familiar ones, you will literally go out of your comfort zone. It will help you change your mindset and gain a new perspective on life.

Go on a Date with Someone Who Is “Not Your Type”

Do you go on dates but have no luck in finding your true love? Change your strategy and meet someone who “is not your type”. Let’s say you typically date young student girls – you find them pretty but don’t have a real connection with them. Now you need to do things differently: try beautiful mature women app and go on a date with an older woman. The chances are you will have more topics to discuss and more possibilities to connect on a deeper level.

Start Posting on Social Media

Most people don’t post much on social media, and here is why. Some of them feel like they have nothing to post about. Others are dependent on public opinion and have a fear of being judged.

If you want to challenge yourself, create five posts in the next five days. It’s a great opportunity for you to explore your creativity, express yourself in a new way, and connect with like-minded people.

Have nothing to post about? Share a photo of your chia pudding, or write a post about your recent dating experience. And don’t be bothered about what other people think – you are free to use your social media account to share whatever content you want.

Wake Up 15 Minutes Earlier

Even if you are not a morning person, you should try to wake up 15 minutes earlier than you usually do. You can spend this extra time on meditation, journaling, yoga, or any other activity that brings you joy. In such a way, you will always start your morning on a good note.

Leave Your Comfort Zone for Better Opportunities

Whatever your age is, be open to new experiences. As John C. Maxwell once said, “You will never change your life until you change something you do daily”. So if you want to make your life more fulfilling, you should fight your fears, whether big or small, and embrace changes in your everyday routines.