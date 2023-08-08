Arthur Saginian | Believing vs. Knowing

I think it’s important to get a few things straight here, Mr. (Hilmar) Rosenast (letters, Aug. 3), and anyone else who’s interested in listening.

First of all “believing” does not equate to “knowing.” It’s for that reason that people have “faith.” If they knew, then they wouldn’t need to believe.

Secondly, “truth” is the absolute reality of a matter, and you don’t know the truth about this matter (or a great many matters, for that matter) any more than you know that intelligent life exists anywhere else in the universe.

What you’re doing is “hoping” that what you believe to be the TRUTH is in fact the TRUTH.

And your use of all-caps does not impress. It’s still a “little” truth, YOUR truth, which, by the way, is not “self-evident.” Only people who have faith and believe say things like that. But having faith and believing in something does not make it a reality anywhere but in your own head. That, by the way, IS an all-caps TRUTH.

And yet, you will not cease and desist from using your imaginary baseball bat of moral judgement on the heads of those who do not have faith and believe (and behave) as you want them to. It’s simply the end of the world as we know it, isn’t it? Well, I’ve got some news for you, pal. It’s always the end of the world as we know it.

So, are we done here already? Well, are we?

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita