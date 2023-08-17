Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Creative Landscape

The arts have an undeniable impact on the quality of life in Santa Clarita. From enhancing our beautiful picturesque parks and facilities, to bringing lively and ever-changing entertainment, there is something for everyone, anywhere you look. In creating this vibrant arts scene, our city has become known as a place where creativity thrives and artistic expression knows no bounds.

When the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center opens this fall, as you embark on a journey, or step off the Metrolink into Santa Clarita, you will be greeted by an inviting and illustrious piece of art: The Wedding of the Rails.

This compelling artwork is symbolized by overlapping circular panels with different elements blending into one another to form a portal through time at the end of the pedestrian tunnel. The base consists of metal rails; literal and symbolic lines that connect people, communities and places. These rails stagger at the height of the piece to resemble the mountains that surround Santa Clarita, one of the city’s defining features. The artwork displayed on the front-facing panels act as a Venn diagram to highlight the union of the north, south, east and west, and the contributions of many people from different cultures and classes throughout history who worked together to overcome physical and societal barriers.

The Wedding of the Rails is breathtakingly beautiful, both physically and figuratively, and I can’t wait for all of you to experience it when the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center opens for business.

Upon entering the first floor of Santa Clarita City Hall (23920 Valencia Blvd.), yes, you may find residents submitting building plans in the Permit Center, but you may also find yourself stepping into an electrifying fusion of art and pop culture where a wonderful community visual art exhibition awaits your exploration. Delve into the ever-evolving realm of pop culture, brilliantly interpreted by our talented local artists.

From legendary film icons to cherished musical legends, this exhibit showcases the vibrant mosaic of pop culture in a multitude of ways. Pop Art will debut in the First Floor Gallery on Sept. 15, and remain along the walls for interpretation through Jan. 12, 2024. Until then, continue to get lost in the world of Fantasy!

Diverse artistic expressions find their home at The Main (24266 Main St.) in Old Town Newhall. Immerse yourself in a charismatic and accessible array of entertainment, as this lively venue showcases a number of exciting shows each month. Designed to cater to all age groups, The Main offers an assortment of performances, creating an inclusive platform for cultural enrichment, as well as youth acting classes, thought-provoking artist discussions, engaging workshops and a revolving art exhibit welcoming residents and contributing to the venue’s multi-faceted charm.

Comedy connoisseurs will fall in love with The Main. The Society Comedy Troupe takes the stage on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Dec. 2, at 8 to 10 p.m., for Society Impov Night with one goal in mind: to make you laugh! Not one show is ever the same, for they use the audience as their comedic launching pad, creating completely improvised shows on the spot.

Punchlines at The Main is also another chance to get your laughs out with new comedians at each show for an ever-changing performance. Witness both local and nationally touring comics on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 8 to 10 p.m.

For a broader spectrum of talent, 10 by 10 Variety Night offers a unique opportunity where entertainers of various talents take the stage for a 10-minute performance delivering storytelling, magic, comedy, improv, music and more. This ever-evolving event showcases the depth of local and regional talent, ensuring a captivating experience for the audience every first Thursday of the month. And it’s free!

Santa Clarita remains a hub for artistic beauty; I continue to be amazed every day as I discover new pieces of art across the community. Art isn’t just a creative endeavor, but a bridge that unites us and acts as a reflection of our wonderful city.

Councilman Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].