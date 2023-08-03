Castaic district names new coordinator of preschool programs

News release

The Castaic Union School District has named Melanie Long as the new coordinator of preschool programs.

“With nearly 30 years of experience in the field of early childhood education, Melanie brings a wealth of expertise and a deep passion for providing quality educational experiences to young learners,” the district said in a news release.

Long’s journey in early childhood education began as a preschool teacher, where she discovered her love for working directly with children in classroom environments. She holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from California State University, Northridge, as well as a master’s degree in management. She also holds a program director permit through the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing.

She has served as a program administrator in a variety of settings for over 20 years. Prior to joining Castaic Union School District, she held the position of director of children’s education in a local preschool program. She also served as a site supervisor for Saugus Union School District’s child development program and worked with Child Care Resource Center’s Head Start program in the San Fernando Valley.

“Throughout her distinguished career, Melanie has had the privilege of working with diverse student and family populations, further solidifying her dedication to ensuring early educational programs meet the needs of all children and their families,” the release said. “Her husband’s role as a preschool special education teacher with (Los Angeles Unified School District) has deepened her understanding of the importance of early intervention and education for our youngest learners.”