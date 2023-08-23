Church of the Canyons welcomes Kris Ullman as senior pastor

News release

Church of the Canyons will install Kris Ullman as senior pastor on Sept. 10 during the 10 a.m. worship service.

Nearly three years after the retirement of Bob Childress, who served as senior pastor for 25 years, Ullman will begin his ministry as senior pastor of Church of the Canyons, an Evangelical Free Church with over 50 years of history serving the Santa Clarita Valley, the church announced in a news release. The church is located in the Sand Canyon neighborhood in Canyon Country.

Ullman will begin teaching the Gospel of John on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. Church of the Canyons invites the community to attend. Sermons are also available on the church’s YouTube channel.

After a robust financial career, Ullman and his family moved in 2017 from Canada, where they had lived for over 20 years, to Louisville, Kentucky, where he attended the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and completed an exhaustive pastoral internship at Clifton Baptist Church, according to the release.

At the beginning of 2021, the Ullmans returned to Canada where he served for two years as executive pastor before accepting the role as senior pastor at Church of the Canyons.

Ullman will reside in Santa Clarita with his wife and youngest daughter. Two of their three eldest children live in the United States, and one lives in Canada.

The Ullmans will join Church of the Canyons in its mission to “lovingly proclaim Jesus to everyone and to teach believers how to love, obey, and serve Him,” the release said.

“I am thankful for Kris and his desire to partner with Church of the Canyons in ministering the gospel to Santa Clarita and beyond,” Chris Rojas, an elder, said in the release.

Church of the Canyons is located at 28050 Sand Canyon Road, Canyon Country. For more information, contact the church office at 661-252-1600.