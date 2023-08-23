COC to host SCV Human Trafficking Prevention Summit 

College of the Canyons, in partnership with the SCV Human Trafficking Taskforce, is set to host the SCV Human Trafficking Prevention Summit, an event aimed at raising awareness and prevention against human trafficking in the community.

It is scheduled to take place on Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 258, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

With the theme of prevention and restoration, the summit will feature a lineup of professionals who specialize in combatting human trafficking and supporting survivors. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights from expert panelists and resource tables hosted by government and nonprofit agencies.

The summit schedule includes a continental breakfast, survivor stories, a professional panel and resource tables.

This hybrid event offers both in-person and online participation options via Zoom. Participants can join via Zoom at canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/89935754335.

Registration is required for all guests and can be done at tinyurl.com/544hr6xz. For inquiries and additional information, email [email protected].