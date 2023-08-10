College Briefs for Aug. 10

Claire Fellbaum graduates from Marquette University

Claire Fellbaum of Valencia, graduated this spring from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Fellbaum earned a bachelor of science degree in biomedical sciences.

Fellbaum was one of 3,143 students to graduate from Marquette in May. The university celebrated its 142nd commencement with a series of events, including graduate recognition ceremonies at Fiserv Forum and a baccalaureate mass on campus.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 7,500 undergraduate and 3,500 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries.

Local student earns academic honors at Nebraska Wesleyan

Nebraska Wesleyan University announced its 2023 spring semester academic honors list for students enrolled in traditional and adult undergraduate programs.

Among the students earning honors recognition was John Haimowitz, of Valencia.

Nebraska Wesleyan University is an independent Methodist liberal arts university of approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Local students make Honor Roll at Oregon State University

Multiple local students have made the scholastic honor roll for spring 2023 at Oregon State University.

A total of 11,660 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work.

Local students on the honor roll included:

• Canyon Country: Dae Hun Park, post baccalaureate, computer science.

• Newhall: Aidan A. Rosette, senior, business administration; Sienna M. Zamlich, senior, agricultural sciences.

• Santa Clarita: Robert J. Brymer, senior, sociology; William C. Hill, senior, computer science; Garrett C. Mcmillan, sophomore, computer science; Emma N. Mejia, freshman, psychology; Kathryn M. Mularky, senior, psychology; Adam M. Rodriguez, senior, finance; Natalie R. Thun, sophomore, biohealth sciences.

• Valencia: Hailey M. Brewer, senior, environmental sciences; Lacey C. Donahue, senior, biochemistry and molecular biology; Nicolette Eusebi, freshman, geology; Emily N. Gallegos, sophomore, human development and family science; Maddie S. Jensen, sophomore, tourism, recreation and adventure leadership; Michael P. Kane, junior, public health; Tanner L. Miller, senior, sociology; Owen K. Needham, senior, zoology; Justin Zenteno, junior, psychology.

Munn-Oberg graduates with honors from Hobart and William Smith

Willow Munn-Oberg, of Newhall, received a bachelor’s of science degree in physics during the 2023 commencement ceremonies of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, held on Sunday, May 21. Munn-Oberg, the child of Keith Oberg, graduated summa cum laude.

City Year co-founder Alan Khazei delivered the 2023 Commencement Address. He praised the passion of the Hobart and William Smith graduates and shared his belief in their ability to change the world. “Your passion and leadership can bring us to a fairer, equitable, inclusive and just America and world. We need you to do that … I believe that Hobart and William Smith has prepared you well and I cannot wait until your generation is in charge.”

Commencement 2023 marked the 198th graduation for Hobart and the 112th for William Smith. The commencement for the classes of 2023 celebrated 361 Hobart and William Smith undergraduates, 41 master’s candidates and one advanced certificate in management candidate.

Hobart and William Smith are a future-focused liberal arts and sciences institution located in the heart of New York State’s Finger Lakes Region.