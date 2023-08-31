College Briefs for Aug. 31

Local student named to University of Wyoming spring dean’s honor roll

Cole Erik Howard, of Canyon Country, has been named to the University of Wyoming 2023 spring semester dean’s honor roll.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

The University of Wyoming provides undergraduate and graduate programs to 11,100 students from all 50 states and 78 countries. Established in 1886, UW offers 200 areas of study.

Several local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities dean’s list

The following students have been named to the 2023 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced:

• Ayokanmi I. Bobas, of Santa Clarita, sophomore, College of Science and Engineering.

• Nicholas R. Moore, of Stevenson Ranch, senior, College of Science and Engineering.

• Abigail S. Peretz, of Valencia, junior, College of Education/Human Development.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.