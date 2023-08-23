Coroner IDs body of woman found in Granary Square 

Medical examiners released the identity of a woman found deceased Wednesday morning in her car in the parking lot of the Ralphs in Granary Square.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and Fire Department officials received a call to the 25900 block of McBean Parkway at 1:13 a.m., according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department. The call was regarding an unresponsive person, according to the log of the call.

The person found in the vehicle later was identified by officials with the Coroner’s Office as Aurora Camarillo De Real, 49, of Valencia.

“We were on scene at 1:21 (a.m.) and we closed the call out five minutes later,” Sanchez said, adding no one was taken to the hospital or treated for injuries.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau did not respond to the incident as there was no indication of suspicious circumstances, according to officials.

The cause of death has not yet been released based on the Coroner’s Office records available online, pending an autopsy.

The incident is the fourth such call that first responders have received regarding nonsuspicious deaths in vehicles this month for the SCV.

Jessica Renita Hurns, 51, was discovered inside of a vehicle at the shopping center in the 25800 block of Tournament Road around 9:55 a.m. Aug. 14. Two days prior, Paul Marino, 55, of Santa Clarita, was found dead around 5 p.m. (Aug. 12), according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials, at a parking structure near the Macy’s in the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to an Aug. 8 report of a big-rig driver having a medical emergency on the Smokey Bear Road onramp off Interstate 5 and found Gerardo Barragan Prado, 62, of Torrance, was deceased.