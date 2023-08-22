Diane Zimmerman | An Uphill Battle

The following is a copy of a letter sent to the College of the Canyons board of trustees.

Re: Aug. 9 trustees meeting.

I want to tell you how disappointed I have been and still am in your behavior to the public speakers at these meetings.

I am not talking about smiling or not smiling, or the fact that several of you are very distracted by one thing or another when members of the public are speaking on a particular agenda item or bringing up other things that they question, often giving you facts to look up and verify for yourselves, giving you codes to verify that the statements are based on actual records requested.

And, if and when you do respond, it’s mostly nonsense to just shut us up.

For instance: Our battle to get you to stop allowing the infusing of critical race theory into the curriculum, which we have discovered you started doing decades ago, probably even before the chancellor took office and made sure that it would continue its infusion, or so it seems, actually accelerate it.

You have a multitude of great teachers at this school — a real uphill battle for those who have found you out and those who fight you on this infusion as well as those afraid to fight you for fear of losing jobs and tenure.

Many of you are products of this indoctrination and don’t even realize it. Many of those who have been are coming to realize it and are appalled. I was, sincerely, hoping that more of you would realize this by now and take whatever steps you need to take to stop critical race theory asap.

I went on to give a few facts about critical race theory.

After I was back at my seat, the chancellor asked to speak as to what was said at the podium.

Paraphrasing, because I am too upset to wait until the video comes out: Ethnic studies in curriculum is a law of the state of California. There is nothing we can do about it.

I almost shouted at her. Instead, I just shook my head in disbelief.

Same blarney, different day.

I didn’t have time to bring up the damage other socialist programs are doing in our schools.

So as not to lose my temper, I got up quietly, gathered my things and left the meeting, making sure I held the door so it would close softly and not disturb the next riveting words that were to be spoken by a trustee.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita