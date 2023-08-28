Dixon Health Center’s diabetes prevention program receives CDC recognition

News release

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc. announced that its diabetes prevention program has again received Full Plus Recognition for its National Diabetes Prevention Program from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This designation is reserved for programs that have effectively delivered a quality, evidence-based program that meets all of the standards for CDC recognition and additional retention thresholds, according to a news release from the Dixon center.

“This sustained success of their lifestyle change program makes an invaluable contribution to the prevention of type 2 diabetes, both in the community and nationally,” the release said.

According to the CDC, 96 million U.S. adults – one in three people – have prediabetes, and of that group, more than 80% don’t know they have it. If left untreated, many people with prediabetes could develop type 2 diabetes within five years.

If you have prediabetes, a CDC-recognized lifestyle change program is one of the most effective ways to prevent getting type 2 diabetes. It can help you lose weight, become more active, and prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.

“Fewer cases of type 2 diabetes in the United States means healthier communities; a healthier, more productive workforce; and lower health care costs for everyone,” the release said.

Established in 1980, the Dixon center is the only nonprofit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley. It serves over 15,000 individuals with primary care health services including the treatment of illness and injury, chronic disease management, family planning, women’s health, immunizations, lab screenings, well-child care, health education, specialty referrals, oral health care, behavioral health services and the CDC certified Diabetes Prevention Program.

The Dixon center has locations in Val Verde, Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia. More information is available at www.sdfhc.org.