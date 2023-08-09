Hollywood screening of ‘Empire Strikes Back’ to benefit Will Rogers Foundation

News release

Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre will host a special screening of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” on Aug. 30 to raise funds in support of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation – a longtime industry charity committed to supporting a multitude of national health and social service programs, and providing financial assistance to members of the motion picture community in times of need.

A special appearance will be made by the 501st Legion, an international costuming organization comprised of and operated by Star Wars fans who are committed to supporting communities, moviegoers and charitable causes nationwide. The group includes several Santa Clarita Valley residents who plan to attend the screening in costume as “screen-accurate” Star Wars characters.

The screening is scheduled 7 p.m. Aug. 30. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. at the iconic theater, located at 6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the historic TCL Chinese Theatre for their generosity in supporting Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation to raise much-needed funds for members of our community during a time of increasing need,” Christina Blumer, executive director of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, said in a news release. “We’re also thrilled to collaborate with the 501st Legion to create a fun and magical evening that you will not want to miss.”

For this special charity screening, tickets will be priced at $40 per person, which includes complimentary popcorn, a bottle of water or small soda, photos with the characters and a Funko – POP! Star Wars bobblehead giveaway. The release said 100% of all ticket sales will be donated to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.

Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/bdhmuxyv. To learn more about the 501st Legion and Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, visit 501st.com and wrpioneers.org.