Human remains found from Ridge Route brush and barn fire identified 

Human remains that were found at the location of a brush and barn fire on Old Ridge Route on June 16 have been identified, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office.

Charles Harrison Jr., 76 years old at the time of his death, was pronounced dead at his residence on the 47300 block of Ridge Route.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a reported brush fire on the 47300 block of Ridge Route. Upon arrival, it was determined that a one-story barn was fully involved and the fire spread to nearby brush.

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, the fire was fully contained at 1 acre.

Members of the county Coroner’s Office were dispatched to the scene, as well as fire investigators, K-9 dogs and members of the sheriff’s arson unit, according to Craig Little, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

According to Deputy Michael Chen, a public information officer for the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, human remains were located on the scene.

In a Signal update from July 13, Harrison’s remains had yet to be identified.

“The decedent has not yet been identified and has been given the designation of Undetermined Doe No. 249,” wrote the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office in an email to The Signal at the time.