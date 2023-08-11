Man detained after reportedly throwing objects at business, bystanders 

A man was detained on the 20600 block of Soledad Canyon Road at approximately noon on Thursday for reportedly throwing a large stone at the glass front door of a tattoo shop, according to Sgt. Ryan Elsee, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Elsee confirmed the man reportedly vandalized the business and allegedly threw objects at bystanders as well, striking one of them in the process.

Elsee said the SCV Sheriff’s Station does not believe the incident was connected with the suspected burglaries on Wednesday that saw eight businesses in two different shopping centers in Valencia report break-ins. He added that this incident was solely being investigated as vandalism.