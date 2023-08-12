Mark Your Calendars —  

Community Fun and Helping Great Local Causes

By Michele E. Buttelman

Signal Staff Writer

With children back in school can event season in the Santa Clarita Valley be far behind? Consider attending a few fun and worthy charity fundraisers as well as other attractions as we head towards Fall. There are still a few weeks remaining, through Aug. 26, to end the summer in style with Concerts in the Park on Saturdays at Central Park.

Jonah Padgett, 8, stands up on the back of Norah during the childrens’s riding demonstration held in the arena during the 25th annual Heart of the West fundraiser held at Carousel Ranch in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 082722. Dan Watson/The Signal

Aug. 26

Heart of the West

Info www.carouselranch.org/heart-of-the-west

Tickets for the in-person Heart of the West, to benefit Carousel Ranch, an equine therapy riding ranch for children, are sold out, but you can join the waitlist or attend the virtual event for $100 per person. The virtual experience includes a barbecue dinner and gift bag to be picked up at a local restaurant.

Sept. 8

WiSH Education Foundation’s Cocktails on the Roof

Hello Subaru of Valencia, 24000 Creekside Rd. 91355

Info www.wisheducationfoundation.org/cocktails-on-the-roof

Support the programs of the William S. Hart Union School District with an open air party on a warm, late summer night. There will be some 30 festival tents that offer a wide range of food and cocktails, specially created just for the event. One price, all inclusive. You can also dance to music provided by a live DJ.

Sept. 9

Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Cheers for Charity

Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway 91351.

Info www.mhf.org

September is National Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer is hosting its inaugural Cheers for Charity: Beer, Wine and Concert Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Music will be provided by the Peaceful Easy Eagles Tribute, featuring the songs of the most popular band of the 1970s. Also performing will be Surfin’ — The Beach Boys Tribute.

The event will be hosted by KRTH 101 radio personality Brian Beirne. The event has partnered with Lyft to offer a special discount code for guests, with the goal of making event transportation safe and easy.

For more than 25 years, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation has been providing resources to families battling cancer, including care packages, counseling services, college scholarships, bereavement support and more.

Tickets are $15 children, $25 designated driver, $30 general admission and $50 VIP.

All VIP and general admission guests will receive a complimentary tasting glass. All money raised from the Cheers for Charity event will go directly to help families struggling with pediatric cancer.

Sept. 9

Metavivior Met Gala

Porsche Santa Clarita, 23645 Creekside Rd. 91355.

Info www.metgalascv.com

Travel back in time to the glamorous Roaring 20s at this dazzling gala, illuminating the fight against metastatic breast cancer. Join event chairs Eva Miranda Crawford and Santa Clarita City Councilman Bill Miranda.

Doors open and cocktail hour starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and a live auction. Dress code is the Roaring 20’s glam, past or present. Tickets are $200 each. Sponsorship and auction donations are being sought.

Jenny Ketchepaw dances on stage as she wears the braw representing Poland during the18th Annual Bras For a Cause fundraiser held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, 102321. Dan Watson/The Signal

Sept. 23

Soroptimist International of Valencia Bras for a Cause

Hyatt Regency Valencia 24500 Town Center Drive 91355.

Info sivalencia.org

Soroptimist International of Valencia will present the 20th annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause.” This year’s theme is “BeYoutiful,” in honor of all women.

This signature fundraiser for SI of Valencia will feature live models displaying hand-decorated themed bras created by members, paired with live auction baskets. Silent auction baskets will also be available for bid.

Individual tickets are $150.

SI of Valencia is part of a global women’s organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Hart of the West Pow Wow and Craft Fair

William S. Hart Regional Park and Museum, 24151 Newhall Ave. 91321.

Info friendsofhartpark.com

Friends of Hart Park Mansion and Museum, the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will present the 29th Anniversary Hart of the West Pow Wow.

The Hart of the West Pow Wow gives Native American families a chance to get together while giving spectators an opportunity to experience heritage and culture with native dances and hymns. This gathering is all about singing and dancing, with breaks to talk about the culture.

The event offers vendors, food, crafts and Native American culture. Open Gourd dancing, all dancers and drums welcome.