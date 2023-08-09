Olive Branch to perform ‘The Andrews Brothers’ at Newhall Family Theatre

News release

Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation are presenting “The Andrews Brothers,” starting this weekend with performances running through Sept. 2 at the Newhall Family Theatre for Performing Arts.

“Mistaken identities, madcap adventures, and the music of an entire generation highlight this wonderful Valentine to the heroes of World War II,” said a news release from Olive Branch. “A USO performance from the Andrews Sisters is in jeopardy of cancellation when they fail to appear shortly before curtain. Thankfully, three earnest stagehands are determined to go on with the show!”

“The Andrews Brothers,” written and created by Roger Bean, includes 30 songs made famous by The Andrews Sisters and other top artists of the era, including “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree,” “Three Little Sisters,” and “Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive.”

Colin Sickafoose reprises his role as Patrick, the youngest brother who is at a loss for words around women. Brandon McCravy takes on the role of middle brother and smooth talker Lawrence, and Nick Aguilar steps into the role of the bossy oldest brother, Max. Bre San Jose rounds out the cast as eye-catching pin-up girl Peggy Jones.

Performances are on weekends starting Friday and running through Sept. 2. Tickets are $20, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and the military, through Eventbrite or by visiting www.olivebranchtheatricals.org. The Newhall Family Theatre is located on the campus of Newhall Elementary School, 24607 Walnut St., Newhall.