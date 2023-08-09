Rob Kerchner | Businesses Destroyed by Government

Thirty-five years ago, my wife and I had our first date at “The Cat & The Custard Cup” in La Habra. Our second date was at “The Blue Whale” in Big Bear. After decades of incredible success, both restaurants were destroyed a few years ago. By government.

These are just two tiny examples of what has accoutred; the careers and businesses and savings destroyed, and the unpayable debts our nation has suffered because of our government’s response to the very germ it helped to create. And on a personal level it speaks of memories no longer made and choices no longer possible. Just as our children have lost years of education, adults have lost myriad opportunities and countless interpersonal experiences.

But once you add in the physical lives destroyed by mandates and lockdowns — easily seen in ongoing excess deaths throughout the western world outside free Sweden, and already on track to far exceed even the most liberally overcounted “COVID deaths” ­— it becomes clear that killing freedom kills everything.

From Lenin to Fauci, control freaks use the power of government to destroy trillions in wealth and millions of lives … while the fearful and ignorant ironically applaud their own oppressors, crying “thanks for keeping us safe.”

Never again.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita