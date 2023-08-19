Robert Lamoureux | What is that goo leaking from the facia boards?

Question: Robert, the photos show a yellow substance on the facia boards, which has suddenly shown up. Any idea what this could be?

Answer: Dave, you’re looking at tree sap, which is bleeding out of the wood. Minimally, you can scrape this off and touch up the paint. You may see this happen again. A more costly option would be to have a pro come out and repaint your trim, using products that would prevent this from happening, likely a good primer following proper prep of the old paint, and then a new coat of paint. It really is up to you, depending on the amount and how much you want to put into this. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].