Samuel Dixon Family Health Center thanks supporters of cornhole fundraiser

News release

The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center held its first-ever cornhole tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Lucky Luke Brewing Company. Teams of all skill levels competed to win cash prizes and enjoyed friendly competition to support the work of SDFHC.

The funds raised by the nonprofit will help provide over 150 medical, dental and behavioral health visits for patients who otherwise would not be able to access these critical services.

“On behalf of the SDFHC board and staff, I would like to thank our sponsors, participants and community members for their support of our inaugural cornhole tournament,” board Chair Gloria Mercado-Fortine said in a news release from the organization. “Funds that were raised from this event will go directly to providing primary health care, behavioral health and preventative dental care to the most vulnerable members of our community. Thank you for helping to keep families and our communities healthy and safe.”

“It was great to see the support we received from our sponsors, the community and from everyone who attended,” Philip Solomon, the health center’s CEO, said in the release. “Our organization has been around since the days when Rev. Samuel Dixon partnered with medical professionals who volunteered their time to provide health care to the residents of Val Verde in the early ’70s. We’ve been fortunate to expand to six locations since that time to continue the mission that Rev. Dixon started over 40 years ago. Events like this help support critical care to thousands of residents in our valley and we could not do it without our community getting involved.”

Established in 1980 and as the only nonprofit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley, SDFHC serves over 15,000 individuals providing a full array of primary care health services including the treatment of illness and injury, chronic disease management, family planning, women’s health, immunizations, lab screenings, well-child care, health education, specialty referrals, oral health care, behavioral health services and a diabetes prevention program. The organization has locations in Val Verde, Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia.

Visit www.sdfhc.org for more information.