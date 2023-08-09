SCAA to host Mike Hernandez demo

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is scheduled to feature Mike Hernandez, a plein air painter skilled in gouache, oil and acrylic, in a demo Aug. 21 at Barnes and Noble.

The demo is to be held as part of the SCAA monthly meeting, which is free and open to the public, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

A native Angeleno, Hernandez’s works have been featured in several online publications as well as galleries. His process began as a young child, painting still life images, influenced by the likes of Edgar Payne, Sorolla and Franz Biscoff.

Hernandez soon explored the foundations of color and light in the outdoors — striving to find the beauty in the ordinary. With a palette that resides at the crossroads between industrial and landscapes, he finds inspiration anywhere from the Eastern Sierra range to the muddy concrete banks of the Los Angeles River.

He studied at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1998. He was a production designer and art director as well as a concept artist at Dreamworks Animation and worked on films including “Shrek,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Turbo,” “Penguins of Madagascar” and more.

Hernandez is also a member of the Plein Air Painters of America, as well as a nationwide sought-after workshop instructor. His works can be found in several private collections around the world.

For more demo notices, see SCAA at santaclaritaartists.org.