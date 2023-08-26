Steve Petzold | Columnist Connected to COC

Gary Horton serves as first vice chair on the College of the Canyons Foundation board, and his opinions regarding COC are biased.

The Advanced Technology Center and the affordable student housing project are mired in controversy. The Santa Clarita Community College District is the most corrupt local agency in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Do not believe a word that Gary Horton writes about COC. The Signal should require Gary Horton to disclose his special interest with the institution when he writes (commentaries) about COC.

Steve Petzold

Saugus