The Main debuts ‘Chronology’ exhibit

News release

The Main has announced the upcoming exhibition, “Chronology: The Art of Janine Cooper Ayres from the Beginning.”

Known by her artistic moniker “J-9,” Ayres is set to captivate art enthusiasts with her four-decade long artistic journey, which will be on view from Tuesday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 25, with a special reception on Thursday, Sept. 21.

“This solo showcase promises to take viewers on an enthralling odyssey through the evolution of J-9’s artistic expressions, from abstract paintings to sci-fi character creations and her recent series of delightful animal and ‘pettable’ pet portraits,” said a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

J-9’s science fiction series is the bulk of her collection. It has been featured in television shows, movies and album covers. Her paintings showcase alien families and their pets amidst other-worldly landscapes. In her opinion, the question of, “Who do we share this universe with?” is one of the greatest mysteries of all time. She hopes that her paintings will inspire her viewers to imagine for themselves what life might look like on other planets.

To celebrate the opening of the exhibition, The Main will host a special reception on Sept. 21 from 7 to 10 p.m.

For more information about the exhibition and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, visit AtTheMain.org or contact Stephanie Jacinto at [email protected].