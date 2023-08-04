Thomas Oatway | A Left-Center Leaning

Arthur Saginian (letters, June 2) has suggested truth serum for all because everyone lies. But he says that this will be the end of democracy as we know it, within a week. He also states that “my left-wing bias is so palpable that a person could choke on it.” I disagree with both propositions.

It is doubtful that truth serum would trigger the end of democracy. It might be uncomfortable to be a MAGA Republican. Or Donald Trump. The world would be better on both counts.

As for left-wing bias, I think of myself as left-center leaning. I am not for open borders, but favor work permits for those who apply for legal entry. I favor universal medical coverage. And reproductive rights for women. And free and open voting. I do not propose taking away guns, but think that the Second Amendment might need clarification on the right to open carry and own assault weapons. I favor vaccination requirements for school children and the workplace in a pandemic emergency. A strong military and support for Ukraine is absolutely necessary to protect our freedoms.

I disagree with this writer, who proposes that the voting age be increased to 30 because those under 30 cannot be trusted. I trust youth more than older adults who favor Trump or Ron DeSantis to be our next president.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia